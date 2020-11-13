Griffin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Meanwhile, Quinton Dunbar (knee) is considered questionable, but he's trending in the wrong direction. That means the Seahawks likely will be without their two starting cornerbacks, leaving Tre Flowers and Neiko Thorpe (sports hernia) as the expected starters. Ugo Amadi, D.J. Reed and Linden Stephens may contribute as well. Griffin will aim to recover quickly for a Thursday night matchup against Arizona in Week 10.