Griffin (hamstring/concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Griffin is expected to be cleared from the league's five-step concussion protocol in the next couple of days, and the hamstring injury is what's keeping him out of practice. Coach Pete Carroll was pessimistic about Griffin's chances to play this week, saying that the fourth-year cornerback would be re-evaluated at the end of the week. If he can't go Sunday against the Bills, Tre Flowers is expected to start at right cornerback while Quinton Dunbar bumps to the left cornerback position.
