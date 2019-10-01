Griffin has allowed just seven receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown over the last three weeks, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Seahawks' secondary looked exposed after allowing 395 passing yards to the Bengals in Week 1, but it has bounced back well. Griffin has led the charge, and second-year pro Tre Flowers has been a solid complement. Over the last three games, opponent's top receivers -- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Michael Thomas and Larry Fitzgerald -- have averaged five catches for 61.7 yards and zero touchdowns. Griffin and the Seahawks have their toughest test on tap against the Rams, who roll out a top-tier trio of Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to average 298 passing yards per game -- the fifth-best in the league.