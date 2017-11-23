Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said it's unlikely that Griffin will clear the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Griffin, who exited the Seahawks' loss to the Falcons on Monday with the head injury, didn't participate in practice Wednesday and looks like he won't have enough time to pass through all phases of the protocol before the weekend. since Griffin was recently appointed as the Seahawks' new No. 1 cornerback following Richard Sherman's season-ending Achilles injury, the team will be rather thin in the secondary Week 12. Look for Jeremy Lane and Byron Maxwell to serve as the team's starting corners against San Francisco.