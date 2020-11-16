Coach Pete Carroll didn't provide an update on Griffin (hamstring/concussion) ahead of Thursday's game versus the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carroll reiterated once again Monday that Griffin's main issue is the hamstring, but the fourth-year cornerback is still listed on the injury report with a concussion, signaling it could be a lingering problem. It's worth monitoring if that changes, especially since he's trending in the wrong direction after being listed as DNP to start the practice week. Quinton Dunbar (knee) received the same designation, so the Seahawks' secondary could be in rough shape once again.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Listed as DNP•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Sitting out Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Still not practicing•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Ruled out for Week 8•