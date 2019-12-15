Play

Griffin (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Griffin will miss his first game of the season, leaving Tre Flowers as the No. 1 cornerback. Flowers has performed well this year, but Griffin being out of the equation leaves Akeem King and Ryan Neal as the next men up. Furthermore, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney (groin/illness) and Ezekiel Ansah (neck) are both out, so the Seahawks will need to stay on receivers even longer.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories