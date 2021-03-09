The Seahawks won't use the franchise tag on Griffin for the 2021 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Griffin missed four games in 2020 due to a hamstring injury, but he served as the Seahawks' clear No. 1 cornerback when healthy. Over 12 games, he allowed 644 yards (7.4 yards per target) and six touchdowns in coverage, adding 63 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. The Seahawks will actively try to match any offers Griffin receives on the free-agent market.