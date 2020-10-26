Griffin (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Tre Flowers slid into Griffin's usual spot and should continue to play there for the rest of the night. Griffin will need to clear the concussion protocol during the week in order to suit up against the 49ers in Week 8.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Makes eight stops Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Good to go Week 5•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Logs limited session•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Active as expected•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Expected to play Sunday•