Griffin (hamstring) was limited participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence Griffin could return to action Week 16, and his limited participation at Wednesday's practice echoes that sentiment. The 24-year-old missed Sunday's win over the Panthers but may not be forced to miss additional time.

