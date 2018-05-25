Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Works in at LCB
Griffin was shifted to left corner back during OTAs, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
This is the spot once manned by four-time Pro Bowler Richard Sherman, who signed with the 49ers in March. It's unclear if this move is because Byron Maxwell isn't attending OTAs, or if this will be Griffin's permanent position. If the latter is true, it'll be interesting to see how Griffin adjusts to the new position after racking up 59 tackles and 15 pass breakups in his rookie campaign. Regardless, Griffin should see an uptick in responsibility with the departure of Sherman.
