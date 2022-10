Harris (lower body) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against Arizona, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Harris will suit up for his third game in a row after picking up a lingering lower-body injury in Week 2. The 31-year-old has recorded 10 tackles over four games this season, and he has managed to play at least 54 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps in each of the last two games.