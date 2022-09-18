Harris (back) is questionable to return against the 49ers on Sunday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Harris left the Seahawks' Week 2 contest with an apparent glute issue, according to Henderson. The 31-year-old missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an unspecified back, though it's unclear if this previous issue is related his departure from Sunday's game. With Harris sidelined for the time being, Quinton Jefferson should step up as Seattle's primary left defensive end against San Francisco.