Seahawks' Shelby Harris: Late scratch Sunday
Harris (illness) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Harris was not on the team's injury coming into Sunday, so his inability to suit up was unexpected. In his absence, Quinton Jefferson and Myles Adams will be candidates for increased opportunities.
