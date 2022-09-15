Harris (back) was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Harris appears to be dealing with an unspecified back injury coming off Seattle's 17-16 win over Denver on Monday, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. Still, the 31-year-old's limited participation Wednesday could simply be a precautionary move, as the Seahawks have a slightly shorter week of practice heading into this Sunday's game against San Francisco. Harris tied his career high for both tackles (49) and sacks (six) over 16 games with the Broncos last season, and he should serve a prominent role on Seattle's defensive interior when healthy in 2022.