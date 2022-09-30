Harris doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Harris was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a lower-body issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be good to go for Week 4. The veteran defensive tackle missed Week 3 due to a personal matter and played just three defensive snaps in Week 2 after logging 43 during the team's season opening win over the Broncos. It's unclear how big of a role he'll have against Detroit.