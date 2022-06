Harris' contract was restructured by Seattle on Monday to open up cap space, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Part of the deal that sent Russell Wilson to Denver, the big defensive lineman who led the Broncos in sacks last year does carry a significant price tag at about $9 million/year. It's unclear why the Seahawks might want more cap space at this point though. Harris will likely compete with Quinton Jefferson and Poona Ford to start at defensive tackle this offseason.