Harris (illness) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' injury report Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Harris never appeared on Seattle's injury report Week 14 before he was deemed inactive with an illness ahead of Sunday's loss to Carolina. The 31-year-old was then sidelined during Monday's sessions, but he it appears he's back in the clear for Thursday Night Football against San Francisco. Harris' presence should be a boost for the Seahawks' rush defense, which ranks 28th in the NFL with 4.9 yards per carry allowed this season.