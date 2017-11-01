Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: First sack of season
Richardson recorded two tackles and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Texans.
Richardson reached the quarterback for the first time this season on Sunday and now has 16 tackles on the year. His 54 defensive snaps also tied a season-high, as the defensive end continues to grow and learn in the Seahawks' defense.
