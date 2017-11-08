Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Full participant Tuesday
Richardson (oblique) was a full go at Tuesday's walk-through, John Doyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.
Richardson was on the injury report prior to Week 9, and was ultimately held out. However, he practiced in limited fashion Monday, and returned to full participation Tuesday, which indicates he is on track to return Thursday barring any setbacks.
