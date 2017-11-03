Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Question mark for Sunday

Richardson, who is dealing with an oblique injury, practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Friday's practice session must not have been too strenuous, as despite Richardson's full participation, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the defensive tackle's status would come down to a game-time decision, according to Liz Matthews of USA Today. If Richardson checks out fine in pregame warmups, however, he should be cleared to take on his usual load of snaps.