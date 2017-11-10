Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Ready to go Thursday

The Seahawks have listed Richardson (oblique) as active for Thursday's clash against the Cardinals.

Richardson was on the injury report last week before ultimately being ruled out prior to Sunday's loss to the Redskins. Given the short week, it looks like the Seahawks were just giving him some extra time to recover. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload at defensive tackle.

