Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Ready to go Thursday
The Seahawks have listed Richardson (oblique) as active for Thursday's clash against the Cardinals.
Richardson was on the injury report last week before ultimately being ruled out prior to Sunday's loss to the Redskins. Given the short week, it looks like the Seahawks were just giving him some extra time to recover. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload at defensive tackle.
More News
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Full participant Tuesday•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Inactive for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Question mark for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: First sack of season•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Records rare interception•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Traded to Seattle•
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...