Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Records rare interception

Richardson hauled in the first interception of his career in Week 5's victory over the Rams.

Richardson saw a relatively limited workload in the contest, playing just 45 snaps (61.0 percent). However, he took advantage of his time on the field by picking off a short pass intended for Todd Gurley shortly before the fourth quarter.

