Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Recovers fumble Thursday
Richardson recovered a fumble and had two tackles (both solo) in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.
Richardson played 41 of 80 defensive snaps, and has recorded more than two tackles in a game on two occasions this season. The 26-year-old has yet to record a sack and hasn't shown significant IDP value, but still provides stability to the Seahawks' injury-plagued defensive line.
