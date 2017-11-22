Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Season-high in tackles
Richardson registered six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Monday's loss to the Falcons.
It was one of Richardson's best performances on the year as he registered a season-high in tackles and added his first sack of the year. Through nine games this season he has 23 tackles (14 solo), one sack, one interception and one pass defensed.
