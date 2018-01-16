Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Totals one sack in 2017

Richardson had 44 tackles (27 solo), a sack, a forced fumble and an interception in 15 games with the Seahawks in 2017.

Richardson was traded from the Jets to the Seahawks prior to Week 1 and accrued a career-low sack total in the final year of his rookie contract. The 27-year-old will enter free agency in 2018 and is likely to be one of the most attractive options on the market at defensive tackle.