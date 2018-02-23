Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Unlikely to receive franchise tag

Richardson is unlikely to receive the Seahawks' franchise tag, Marc Sessler of NFL.com reports.

Richardson was traded to Seattle just before Week 1, registering 44 tackles (27 solo), a sack, a forced fumble and an interception in 15 games. The Seahawks and Richardson both seem hopeful a long-term agreement will come to fruition in the near future, instead of opting for the roughly $14 million franchise tag.