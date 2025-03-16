The Seahawks signed Jean-Charles to a contract Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Jean-Charles was signed to the Saints' 53-man roster in November after being cut by New Orleans following the conclusion of training camp in late August. He appeared in nine regular-season games (including two starts) for the Saints in 2024 and finished with 14 tackles (six tackles) and two pass defenses (one interception). Jean-Charles adds depth to the Seahawks' secondary and will have the chance to compete for a prominent role.
