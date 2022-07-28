Jones worked with the first-team defense to begin training camp Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Jones stepped in last season and started 11 games for the Seahawks, finishing with 66 tackles (45 solo) and 10 pass breakups. He allowed 419 yards (5.4 YPT) and two touchdowns in coverage. Jones is the only healthy cornerback returning from last year's team because Tre Brown (knee) is on the PUP list, so he has an edge to begin the preseason. However, Artie Burns, Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen will all make cases to win the starting gig.