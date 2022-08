Coach Pete Carroll hopes Jones (concussion) will be ready to return in time for the Seahawks' regular-season opener against Denver on Sept. 12, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Jones sustained a concussion during practice Aug. 5 and was unable to play in any of the Seahawks' preseason games. The 2017 second-rounder has a history of concussions, so the team is exercising extra caution before bringing him back, but it's encouraging that a Week 1 return is in play.