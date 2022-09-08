Jones (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Seattle's injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Jones worked his way back into practice this past week after he suffered a concussion during the Seahawks' training camp in early August. The 26-year-old has been expected to play in the team's season-opener against Denver on Monday, though this change in his practice status could put that in jeopardy. Jones tied for Seattle's team-high in pass deflections last season (10), so his health status on the team's subsequent injury reports will be worth monitoring ahead of this Week 1 matchup.
