Jones (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Seattle's injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jones worked his way back into practice this past week after he suffered a concussion during the Seahawks' training camp in early August. The 26-year-old has been expected to play in the team's season-opener against Denver on Monday, though this change in his practice status could put that in jeopardy. Jones tied for Seattle's team-high in pass deflections last season (10), so his health status on the team's subsequent injury reports will be worth monitoring ahead of this Week 1 matchup.