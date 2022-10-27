Jones (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones was limited Wednesday after having been inactive Week 7 due to his groin injury. In Jones' three appearances this season he's handled a reserve defensive role for the Seahawks, with less than 30 percent of defensive snaps in each contest.
