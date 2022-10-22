Jones (groin) is questionable for Week 7's clash against the Chargers due to a groin injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jones appears to have picked up the injury during practice, as he was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. He's been on the field for less than 30 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps in each of the three contests he's taken part in this season, and he's totaled five tackles (four solo) across that trio of games.