Jones (groin) is questionable for Week 7's clash against the Chargers due to a groin injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Jones appears to have picked up the injury during practice, as he was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. He's been on the field for less than 30 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps in each of the three contests he's taken part in this season, and he's totaled five tackles (four solo) across that trio of games.
More News
-
Seahawks' Sidney Jones: Clear for MNF•
-
Seahawks' Sidney Jones: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Sidney Jones: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Sidney Jones: Could return for season opener•
-
Seahawks' Sidney Jones: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Seahawks' Sidney Jones: Fails to practice Friday•