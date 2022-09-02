Jones (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Jones appears to have cleared concussion protocols and will have a shot at suiting up Week 1. The 2017 second-rounder didn't appear in any of Seattle's preseason games due to the concussion, but there's always been optimism that he'd be available for the season opener. Jones appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks last year and recorded career highs in tackles (66), pass defenses (10) and defensive snaps (695).
