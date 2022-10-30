Jones (groin) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.
Jones was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday after missing last week's win over the Chargers with a groin injury. However, the 26-year-old will now miss his second game in a row due to this issue, and his next chance to play will come against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 6. With Jones out, expect Coby Bryant to serve as the Seahawks' third cornerback behind Mike Jackson and Tariq Woolen.
