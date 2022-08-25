Jones (head) is not expected to suit up for Seattle's preseason finale against Dallas, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been sidelined since suffering an apparent concussion during the Seahawks' practice Aug. 5, so his absence from Friday's exhibition would likely indicate that the cornerback will sit out the remainder of the offseason. With the 26-year-old out once again, cornerbacks John Reid, Mike Jackson, Tariq Woolen and Jameson Houston should see increased opportunities to secure a spot on Seattle's final 53-man roster.