Jones (groin) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones was sidelined during Sunday's win over the Chargers due to a groin issue, but it looks like he'll return to action in Week 8 versus the Giants after logging a full session Thursday. He'll likely operate as a rotational cornerback for Seattle this weekend behind Mike Jackson and Tariq Woolen.
