Seahawks' Stephen Sullivan: Likely to start career at receiver
The Seahawks listed Sullivan as a receiver after selecting him in the seventh round of last week's draft and are expected to have him begin his career at that position, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The 6-foot-5, 248-pound Sullivan played wideout at LSU during most of his time in college, but he spent most of his senior season at tight end, recording 12 receptions for 130 yards. While he may need to drop some weight if the Seahawks are serious about using him at receiver, Sullivan should at least have a better path to making the roster at that position than at tight end. Seattle already boasts four fairly established tight ends in Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson and added another tight end through the draft in fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson, so Sullivan likely wouldn't have found himself any higher than fifth or sixth in the pecking order.
