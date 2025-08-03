Sims (undisclosed) did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Sims, who signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in March, is competing for a spot on the 53-man roster as a return specialist. It's unclear what type of injury he's working through, but he'll work on recovering in time for the Seahawks' preseason opener against the Raiders on Thursday. Sims played in nine regular-season games between the Ravens (two) and the Texans (seven) in 2024 and finished with 195 kick return yards and 99 punt return yards.