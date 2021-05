The Seahawks selected Forsythe in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 208th overall.

The Seahawks traded up to snag the two-year Florida starter who surprisingly fell down draft boards. The 23-year-old is a much better pass blocker than run blocker, but he's a fluid athlete capable of keeping his base despite his massive 6-foot-8 frame. If nothing else, Forsythe should provide some depth at either tackle spot, if not outright competing for a starting role early on.