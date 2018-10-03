Green (hamstring) inked a deal with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Green was waived by the Colts with an injury settlement in early September, but he's healthy now and will provide depth now that Earl Thomas is out for the year with a fractured leg. The Colts' 2016 second-round pick suited up for 31 games in the last two years and made 88 tackles (63 solo) and three pass breakups. He likely won't be a part of the defense in Week 5 against the Rams, and it's unclear how much the Seahawks are planning on using him in future contests.

