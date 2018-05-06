Seahawks' Taj Williams: Signs with Seahawks
Williams signed a contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Andy Patton of Seahawks Wire reports.
Williams had a strong junior season for TCU in 2016, recording 702 yards and five touchdowns on 39 receptions in 12 games. His senior year ended with a leg injury in the second game of the season, limiting him to just 33 yards and one touchdown on two receptions for the year. Now healthy, he'll be looking to show what he can do while with the Seahawks, where he'll compete for a depth receiver and special teams role.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...