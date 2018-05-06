Seahawks' Taj Williams: Signs with Seahawks

Williams signed a contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Andy Patton of Seahawks Wire reports.

Williams had a strong junior season for TCU in 2016, recording 702 yards and five touchdowns on 39 receptions in 12 games. His senior year ended with a leg injury in the second game of the season, limiting him to just 33 yards and one touchdown on two receptions for the year. Now healthy, he'll be looking to show what he can do while with the Seahawks, where he'll compete for a depth receiver and special teams role.