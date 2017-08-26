McEvoy had two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in Friday's exhibition game against the Chiefs.

McEvoy made an excellent catch on the 28-yard touchdown pass. He still faces an uphill battle to the make the team, though. Kasan Williams probably already won the last WR job, and even though rookie Amara Darboh has not caught a pass in preseason, the team likely won't cut its third-round pick. Even if McEvoy makes the team, his opportunities will be limited. But it would be fun to see what the 6-6 receiver with excellent hands could do with a steady role.