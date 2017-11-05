Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Gearing up Sunday
McEvoy (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
McEvoy has just one reception this season, but it's a big one, a 53-yard haul against the Texans in Week 8. He's a talented, young receiver, yet he still sits as the No. 4 receiver in Seattle, limiting his fantasy production.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Questionable with hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Catches TD pass vs. Chiefs•
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Underwent recent toe surgery•
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Finds end zone in loss to Packers•
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Will play Sunday•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...