McEvoy (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

McEvoy has just one reception this season, but it's a big one, a 53-yard haul against the Texans in Week 8. He's a talented, young receiver, yet he still sits as the No. 4 receiver in Seattle, limiting his fantasy production.

