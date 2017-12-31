Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Not playing in Week 17
McEvoy (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
McEvoy will be held out for the first time of the campaign, a decision that was likely on the horizon after he played a season-low six offensive snaps in the Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. Amara Darboh and David Moore will dress as the Seahawks' reserve wideouts behind starters Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Questionable with hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Catches TD pass vs. Chiefs•
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Underwent recent toe surgery•
-
Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Finds end zone in loss to Packers•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...