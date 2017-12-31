McEvoy (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

McEvoy will be held out for the first time of the campaign, a decision that was likely on the horizon after he played a season-low six offensive snaps in the Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. Amara Darboh and David Moore will dress as the Seahawks' reserve wideouts behind starters Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett.