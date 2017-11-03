Seahawks' Tanner McEvoy: Questionable with hamstring injury
McEvoy is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins due to a hamstring injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The hamstring issue prevented McEvoy from logging anything more than limited involvement in practice this week. McEvoy has roughly split his playing time between offense and special teams this season, but he made the most of his lone reception of the campaign in the Week 8 win over Houston, hauling in a 53-yard touchdown. In spite of his heroics last week, McEvoy shouldn't see a notable uptick in targets if he suits up Sunday.
