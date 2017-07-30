McEvoy (toe) returned to practice Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

McEvoy did not participate in the offseason program, but given his appearance Sunday, it looks as if he's healthy enough to return to action. The Wisconsin product has tallied nine receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns thus far in his career.

