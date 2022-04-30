The Seahawks selected Woolen in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.

Woolen was a three-star recruit as a wide receiver out of high school, and he even had an offer to play for Matt Rhule at Baylor. However, he chose the University of Texas-San Antonio. He never got his footing as a receiver and made the switch to cornerback late in the 2019 season. Woolen ended up playing 20 games (16 starts) at corner over his final two seasons at UTSA. While he's still raw at a technical level, he has tools you can't teach, as he ran a 4.26 40-yard dash and added a 42-inch vertical while measuring in at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. Woolen should have a locked-in spot on special teams as Pete Carroll's staff tries to develop him into an NFL cornerback.