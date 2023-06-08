Head coach Pete Carroll told reports Thursday that Woolen (knee) is expected to return for training camp, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Woolen is coming off a productive rookie season with 63 tackles, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown in 17 games. He underwent knee surgery in May to repair a cartilage issue and should be healthy when training camp begins.
