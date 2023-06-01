Woolen (knee) is expected to return to practice in 4-to-6 weeks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Woolen is recovering from a knee procedure, which he underwent to repair a cartilage issue. Even if he comes back on the long end of the timetable, he'll still have ample time to get ready for the 2023 campaign. The cornerback had a very impressive rookie season in 2022, recording 63 tackles, 16 pass deflections, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries while scoring also scoring a defensive touchdown.
