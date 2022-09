Woolen is listed as the starting right cornerback on Seattle's depth chart, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick out of University of Texas-San Antonio impressed the Seahawks coaching staff all training camp. Woolen features a unique combination of size and speed, as he ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. He'll have a difficult test in Week 1 against the Broncos, as Russell Wilson will be throwing to Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.